Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2017) - Indigo Exploration Inc. (TSXV: IXI) (FSE: INE) (the "Company") announces that the Minister of Mines of Burkina Faso has made a decision to temporarily suspend access to the Company's Hantoukoura permit until the border with Niger is physically demarcated. The Minister's current position is that no exploration work will be allowed on the permit during the suspension period. The Minister has agreed that the permit will remain in good standing through the suspension period and that the length of the suspension period will be added back onto the length of the permit. The Hantoukoura permit was granted in May of this year for up to 9 years and covers the Company's original Kodyel permit (refer our news release dated June 20, 2017).

The Company believes that the government of Burkina Faso is motivated to complete the border marking as expeditiously as possible so as not to delay investments and development in the region, to avoid lost opportunities for employment, an increased tax base and additional revenues on a local, regional and national level. The Company has re-emphasized to the Minister the Company's intentions to complete a sizable work program, once access is re-instated. Management will continue to actively monitor the progress of the demarcation of the border.

