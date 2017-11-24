The "Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Review, H2 2017" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Type 2 Diabetes Pipeline Review, H2 2017, provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders), complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. The guide covers the descriptive pharmacological action of the therapeutics, its complete research and development history and latest news and press releases.

The Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders) pipeline guide also reviews of key players involved in therapeutic development for Type 2 Diabetes and features dormant and discontinued projects. The guide covers therapeutics under Development by Companies /Universities /Institutes, the molecules developed by Companies in Pre-Registration, Filing rejected/Withdrawn, Phase III, Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical, Discovery and Unknown stages are 15, 2, 23, 66, 68, 3, 234, 77 and 8 respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Phase II, Phase I, IND/CTA Filed, Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1, 1, 1, 68 and 20 molecules, respectively.

Type 2 Diabetes (Metabolic Disorders) pipeline guide helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, enhances decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage.

Introduction Type 2 Diabetes Overview Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Development Type 2 Diabetes Therapeutics Assessment Type 2 Diabetes Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development Type 2 Diabetes Drug Profiles Type 2 Diabetes Dormant Projects Type 2 Diabetes Discontinued Products Type 2 Diabetes Product Development Milestones Appendix

