The global ammonium sulfate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

The report presents a comprehensive outlook of the global ammonium sulfate market by application, including fertilizers, industrial use, and food and beverages. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: rise in fertilizer use

From the past 150 years, ammonium sulfate has been utilized in fertilizers and its use has increased further with the rise in population. There is a necessity to increase the per hectare production to cater to the food requirements of the growing population with limited land. This is increasing the demand for fertilizers to increase the yield of agricultural lands. Fertilizers help in reducing the pH level of alkaline soil by releasing ammonium ions into the soil. These ions form a small amount of acid in the soil that helps to lower the pH of the soil.

According to Mohammed Shakeel Iqbal, a lead analyst at Technavio for agrochemicals and fertilizers research, "Ammonium sulfate has several advantages over other fertilizers. Ammonium sulfate contains both nitrogen and sulfate and hence, it is valuable for soils that lack both nitrogen and sulfate. This gives ammonium sulfate fertilizers an advantage over only nitrogen fertilizers. Apart from this, low atmospheric water is absorbed by ammonium sulfate fertilizers when compared to other nitrogenous fertilizers."

Market trend: development of biofertilizers

The use of biofertilizers in the organic food industry is increasing due to the health hazards caused by chemical fertilizers. Proper growth is achieved when biofertilizers are used to grow cereals and grain crops. Apart from this, farmers are adopting biofertilizers to sustain the soil nutrient cycle. The use ofbiofertilizershas proved to be beneficial because it provides food safety and delivers a sustainable crop production method. Biofertilizers are also being used for seed treatment. This treatment enables the seed to survive any bacteria and virus attack while making the atmospheric nitrogen available to the plants.

Market challenge: environmental issues

Ammonium sulfate is usually used as a soil fertilizer. It gets transferred from agricultural lands to water bodies during monsoon. Due to its easy solubility in water, it is harmful to algae, invertebrates, fish, and other aquatic organisms.

Ammonium sulfate fertilizers are classified under nitrogen-containing fertilizers. Their easy solubility in groundwater results in the greenhouse effect, particularly in regions with high rainfall. Nitrogen in the ammonium sulfate fertilizer reacts with oxygen in the rainwater and creates harmful nitrous oxide gases that cause the greenhouse effect. This effect leads to the depletion of the stratospheric ozone layer that protects the earth from ultraviolet (UV) radiation.

Key vendors in the market

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Domo Chemicals

Honeywell International

OCI

The global ammonium sulfate market is fragmented with the presence of many vendors. The established and global players in this market are Akzo Nobel, BASF, Domo Chemicals, Honeywell International, and OCI. Several small companies and startup vendors operate in this market and produce and sell ammonium sulfate in the regional markets.

