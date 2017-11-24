TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/17 -- Laurentian Bank (TSX: LB) congratulates Deborah Rose, President and Chief Executive Officer, B2B Bank and Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Laurentian Bank for being named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network (WXN). Ms. Rose received the award during a gala celebration last night in Toronto.

"It's a tremendous honour for me to receive this award and to be a part of an organization that proudly supports diversity and women in leadership roles", says Deborah Rose. "Being a leader and mentor for others is very rewarding and I hope to inspire a new generation of female leaders at our company."

"Deborah is part of a growing group of women executives in the Canadian financial industry and I am very proud of her and the contributions she has made to our organization", says Francois Desjardins, President and Chief Executive Officer of Laurentian Bank. "The Bank has always been an industry front-runner in terms of female leadership. We take pride in knowing that more than 40% of our Board members - including the Chair - are women and 50% of our organization's management positions are held by women."

Over the years, Deborah has led teams at B2B Bank through large-scale acquisitions and integrations of the MRS Trust and AGF Trust businesses. As CIO of Laurentian Bank, she is currently overseeing the implementation of a new core banking platform which is the backbone of our digital offerings.

The Top 100 Canada's Most Powerful Women Awards serve to recognize talented leaders in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors and to inspire the current and next generation to push the boundaries of what's possible.

About Laurentian Bank

Laurentian Bank of Canada is a financial institution whose activities extend mainly across Canada. Founded in 1846, its mission is to help customers improve their financial health and it is guided by values of proximity, simplicity and honesty.

The Bank serves one and a half million clients throughout the country and employs more than 3,500 individuals, which makes it a major player in numerous market segments. The Bank caters to the needs of retail clients via its branch network based in Quebec. The Bank also stands out for its know-how among small and medium-sized enterprises and real estate developers owing to its specialized teams across Canada. Its subsidiary B2B Bank is, for its part, one of the major Canadian leaders in providing banking products and services and investment accounts through financial advisors and brokers. Laurentian Bank Securities offers integrated brokerage services to a clientele of institutional and retail investors.

The Bank has more than $45 billion in balance sheet assets and more than $31 billion in assets under administration.

