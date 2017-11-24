VALCOURT, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/24/17 -- BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) will hold its third-quarter FY2018 financial results conference call on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 9 a.m. (ET). Jose Boisjoli, president and chief executive officer, and Sebastien Martel, chief financial officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts.

The press release will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Friday December 1 at approximately 6 a.m. (ET).

For investors and analysts:

514-392-0235 or Telephone 800-564-3880 (toll-free in North America) Event code: 4276978 Click for international dial-in numbers. Webcast Click here to access the webcast.

For media and interested participants:

Webcast Click here to access the webcast.

An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.

About BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

For media enquiries:

Sylvain Larocque

Senior Advisor, Media Relations

450.532.6421

sylvain.larocque@brp.com



For investor relations:

Philippe Deschenes

Financial Analyst

450.532.6462

philippe.deschenes@brp.com



