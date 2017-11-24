

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a sign Michael Flynn may be cooperating with the investigation of Russian meddling in last year's election, lawyers for the former National Security Adviser have reportedly cut ties with President Donald Trump's legal team.



A report from the New York Times citing four people involved in the case said Flynn's lawyers told Trump's team they could no longer discuss Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation.



The Times noted defense lawyers must stop sharing information when doing so would pose a conflict of interest, calling it unethical for lawyers to work together when one client is cooperating with prosecutors and another is still under investigation.



However, the paper acknowledged that the notification does not prove Flynn is cooperating with Mueller, as some lawyers withdraw from information sharing arrangements as soon as they begin negotiating with prosecutors but such negotiations sometimes fall apart.



'No one should draw the conclusion that this means anything about General Flynn cooperating against the president,' said Jay Sekulow, an attorney for Trump.



Sekulow indicated he was not surprised by the report, noting that Flynn discussing a plea with the special counsel would not be entirely unexpected.



Flynn, an early Trump supporter, was fired as National Security Adviser after just 24 days for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.



