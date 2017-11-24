The "Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Application (Smartphone, Smartcard, PC Tablet): Industry Analysis Outlook (2017-2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Global Fingerprint Sensor Market: Industry Analysis Outlook (2017-2021) provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the North America and Europe region along with the global market.

The global fingerprint sensor market is expected to grow in future due to increasing shipments of smartphones, increasing disposable income, growing market of smart homes, rapid urbanization, rising IoT market, growing demand in mobile payment transactions and mounting shipments of smart cards. Key trends of this market include decreasing ASP of fingerprint sensors and smartphones and emerging fingerprint sensing technologies. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including threat from iris recognition market.

The report profiles the key players of the market including Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEX ASA and Next Biometrics ASA.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers

Increasing Shipments of Smartphones

Growing Market of Smart Homes

Increasing Disposable Income

Growing Urbanization

Rising IoT Market

Rising Demand of Mobile Payment Transactions

Mounting Shipments of Smart Cards

Key Trends Developments

Decreasing ASP of Fingerprint Sensors

Decreasing ASP of Smartphones

Emerging Fingerprint Sensing Technologies

Challenge

Threat from Iris Recognition Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

2. Global Fingerprint Sensor Market

3. Regional Market

4. Market Dynamics

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Company Profiles

Fingerprint Cards AB

IDEX ASA

Next Biometrics ASA

Synaptics Incorporated

