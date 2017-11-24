The "Global Fingerprint Sensor Market by Application (Smartphone, Smartcard, PC Tablet): Industry Analysis Outlook (2017-2021)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Global Fingerprint Sensor Market: Industry Analysis Outlook (2017-2021) provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the North America and Europe region along with the global market.
The global fingerprint sensor market is expected to grow in future due to increasing shipments of smartphones, increasing disposable income, growing market of smart homes, rapid urbanization, rising IoT market, growing demand in mobile payment transactions and mounting shipments of smart cards. Key trends of this market include decreasing ASP of fingerprint sensors and smartphones and emerging fingerprint sensing technologies. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including threat from iris recognition market.
The report profiles the key players of the market including Synaptics Incorporated, Fingerprint Cards AB, IDEX ASA and Next Biometrics ASA.
Market Dynamics
Growth Drivers
- Increasing Shipments of Smartphones
- Growing Market of Smart Homes
- Increasing Disposable Income
- Growing Urbanization
- Rising IoT Market
- Rising Demand of Mobile Payment Transactions
- Mounting Shipments of Smart Cards
Key Trends Developments
- Decreasing ASP of Fingerprint Sensors
- Decreasing ASP of Smartphones
- Emerging Fingerprint Sensing Technologies
Challenge
- Threat from Iris Recognition Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Overview
2. Global Fingerprint Sensor Market
3. Regional Market
4. Market Dynamics
5. Competitive Landscape
6. Company Profiles
- Fingerprint Cards AB
- IDEX ASA
- Next Biometrics ASA
- Synaptics Incorporated
