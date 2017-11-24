The global blood testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 3% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest market research.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171124005019/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global blood testing market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this market research report, Technaviocovers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global blood testing market for 2017-2021. The report further segments the market into different end-user segments that include hospitals and clinics and diagnostic centers.

Technavio's research analysts segment the global blood testing market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Americas: largest blood testing market

The blood testing market in the Americas is growing due to the high prevalence of diabetes and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases. These diseases result in approximately 610,000 deaths each year in the US. The global blood testing market is led by the US. This is because of the high awareness about disease prevention and the introduction of rapid diagnostic technologies such as Abbott's FREESTYLE INSULINX Blood Glucose Test Strips. Due to these technologies, an increasing number of people are undergoing regular blood tests and checkups.

"There is an increase in vitro tests, which has led to an increase in the number of blood tests being done. This has benefitted the market. Major vendors are primarily focusing on the US market by launching new, time saving, and cost-effective diagnostics products such as the automated biochemistry analyzer for blood testing to increase their market share," says Tasneem, a lead lab equipment research expert from Technavio.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Blood testing market in EMEA

France, Germany, the UK, Italy, and Spain are the key contributors of revenue to the blood testing market in EMEA. This is because of the increased importance given to the early detection of diseases in these countries and the availability of specialized diagnoses in various fields such as endocrinology, gynecology, and oncology. Though there is a decrease in the number of laboratories in several European countries, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in Africa will increase the demand for blood testing.

"In 2016, the blood testing market in EMEA was led by the UK, followed by Germany and France. The presence of many clinics and hospitals has increased the adoption rate of blood testing equipment and related diagnostic products in these countries. Apart from this, the growing incidence of diseases in older adult population and the demand for personalized medicines will necessitate the introduction of faster blood-based diagnostic technologies in the coming years," says Tasneem.

Blood testing market in APAC

The blood testing market in APAC is growing rapidly due to the high prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases such as influenza A (H1N1), malaria, dengue, and HIV in developing countries such as India and China. Countries from this region account for more than 60% of the world's diabetic population. Huge patient pool, growing interests of international and domestic vendors such as Quest Diagnostics and Clinical Reference Laboratory, and the increase in R&D activities are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

The top vendors in the global blood testing market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Browse Related Reports:

Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market 2017-2021

Global Sterility Testing Market 2017-2021

Global Healthcare Analytical Testing Services Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171124005019/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com=