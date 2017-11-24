

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amid new allegations of inappropriate touching, Senator Al Franken, D-Minn., issued an apology Thursday for making 'some women feel badly.'



Franken noted in a statement to the Minnesota Star Tribune that he has met tens of thousands of people and taken thousands of photographs, often in crowded and chaotic situations.



'I'm a warm person; I hug people. I've learned from recent stories that in some of those encounters, I crossed a line for some women - and I know that any number is too many,' Franken said.



He added, 'I feel terribly that I've made some women feel badly and for that I am so sorry, and I want to make sure that never happens again.'



The statement from Franken came after two additional women told the Huffington Post that Franken touched their butts in separate incidents.



Lindsay Menz previously claimed Franken grabbed her butt while taking a photo at the Minnesota State Fair, and Los Angeles radio host Leeann Tweeden has alleged the former comedian forcibly kissed and groped her.



Franken concluded his statement by apologizing to the people of Minnesota and committing to regaining their trust.



While Franken has received some calls to resign over the allegations, a spokesman told the Star Tribune the senator has no plans to step down.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX