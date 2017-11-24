Aircraft Computers Market Worth 7.87 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Aircraft Computers Market by Type (Flight Controls, Engine Controls, Flight Management Computers, Mission Computers, Utility Controls), Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing, Uav), End User (Oem, Aftermarket), Component, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from USD 5.90 billion in 2017 to USD 7.87 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.91% from 2017 to 2022. The aircraft computers market is driven by the increasing commercial aircraft deliveries across the globe.

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) platform segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the UAV segment of the aircraft computers market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing application of UAVs in the commercial and defense sectors. Computers are required to control the flight as well as the payload in a UAV.

The OEM segment is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Based on end user, the OEM segment is projected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to the increasing aircraft deliveries in the commercial and military sectors.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for aircraft computers during the forecast period

The aircraft computers market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high air passenger traffic, leading to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries in this region.

Major players operating in the aircraft computers market include BAE Systems (UK), Honeywell (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Saab (Sweden), Thales (France), Curtiss-Wright (US), Esterline Technologies (US), United Technologies (US), and Cobham (UK)

