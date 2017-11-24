

24 November 2017



Mothercare plc



Director/PDMR shareholdings



Mothercare plc has been notified that on 24 November 2017:



Mark Newton-Jones, CEO, purchased 150,738 ordinary shares of 50p each in the Company at a price of 66.34p per share;



Richard Rivers, senior independent non-executive director, purchased 72,000 ordinary shares of 50p each in the Company at a price of 68.2p per share.



Further details of the notifications as required under Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation are set out below:



Mothercare plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated



a) Name: Mark Newton-Jones



2. Reason for notification



a) Position/Status: CEO



b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name: Mothercare PLC



b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc ISIN: GB0009067447



b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+------------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +------------------+-----------+ | 66.34p per share | 150,738 | +------------------+-----------+



d) Aggregated Information: n/a



e) Date of transaction: 24 November 2017



f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/persons closely associated



a) Name: Richard Rivers



2. Reason for notification



a) Position/Status: Senior Independent non-executive Director



b) Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name: Mothercare PLC



b) LEI: 213800ZL6RPV9Z9GFO74



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument and identification code: Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the capital of Mothercare plc ISIN: GB0009067447



b) Nature of transaction: Acquisition of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+-----------------+-----------+ | Price(s) | Volume(s) | +-----------------+-----------+ | 68.2p per share | 72,000 | +-----------------+-----------+



d) Aggregated Information: n/a



e) Date of transaction: 24 November 2017



f) Place of transaction: London Stock Exchange (XLON)



