The threat of India's government imposing anti-dumping duties (ADD) against solar cells and modules from China, Taiwan and Malaysia is very real, and runs counter to its own ambitions of hitting 100 GW of solar by 2022. Or does it? Could duties help to boost India's solar industry in other ways? And does the ongoing political uncertainty create opportunity or trepidation for industry?

Whenever the European Union (EU) attempts closer fiscal, political and cultural integration it inevitably encounters equal amounts of resistance to balance out Brussels's enthusiasm. In the U.S., political priorities differ from state to state, with the desires of the flyover states consistently different from the dreams of the 'coastal elites'. Maintaining fair and functional democracy over vast distances, varying terrains and climates, and a kaleidoscope of cultures is no easy task; doing so under the umbrella of one government is nigh-on impossible.

India, for all its faults, regularly impresses with the way it steers the world's biggest democracy through rough waters. In a nation of 1.26 billion people - 834 million of whom can vote freely - pleasing all the people all the time is a thankless task. Hence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who assumed office in May 2014 after serving more than a decade as Chief Minister of Gujarat, is a divisive figure. But then, anybody who takes the helm of such a populous country will face accusations of bias.

From antiquated caste and often-turbulent religious divisions, to vast economic and social inequities, India could easily be described as a divided rather than united country. But on one topic there is near-universal consensus: the need to accelerate the growth of India's economy.

Of the world's chief polluting nations and regions - China, Russia, the U.S., the EU and Japan - India stands alone as the only country where carbon emissions are increasing. In 2016 they rose by 5%, and are set to continue rising over the next few years.

This increase in emissions curiously shares headline space with India's bold 175 GW renewables target for 2022. That both India's CO2 and clean energy growth figures are among the bulkiest in the world is testament to the nation's ambitions: providing energy access for all by 2018, while assuming a leading role in the global fight against climate change.

India's Modi was pivotal in the creation of the International Solar Alliance (ISA), first unveiled in Paris at the COP21 UN Summit in 2015. Two years later the ISA is still in its formative state, but the mooted inclusion of China will bring much-needed gravitas to the body, which is targeting many gigawatts of solar installations across the globe over the next decade.

This year, India will install more than 10 GW of new solar PV capacity, pushing the U.S. close for that second spot behind China. However, the path to PV growth remains littered with numerous hurdles - many of which could be considered self-imposed. While investment of an estimated $30 billion a year on renewables may appear more than sufficient, prevailing geopolitical, economic and social forces threaten to slowly deflate India's solar bubble.

A greener growth? India's solar growth in recent years has been consistent, growing from around 2,650 MW cumulative capacity in 2014 to more than 14.7 GW this year. However, Indian solar analysts Bridge to India believe that this growth could be limited in the coming years, falling to between 5-6 GW for large scale installations, albeit with the distributed generation (DG) sector taking up some of the slack to reach as much as 3 GW annually by 2020. "There is growing power surplus in the strongest solar states in India," Bridge to India's senior manager marketing & communications Vandita Sheoran told pv magazine. "This has arisen mainly due to huge coal-fired capacity additions - of around 80 GW - in the last five years coupled with slower-than-expected demand growth."

Sheoran calculates that demand for power has grown by just 4% per annum in 2017, against a forecast growth of 8%. Allied to the lengthy lead times required for coal power development, India's government is facing the situation where solar development is likely to be cut back in order to enable these thermal projects to be completed - an approach that would appear to run counter to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) aim of pursuing 175 GW of renewables capacity over the next five years.

"The government has only recently acknowledged that thermal capacity additions should be slowed or even fully stopped after 2022 for five years," Sheoran said. "In these circumstances, ...

