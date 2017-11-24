A group of researchers led by the University of California San Diego (UCSD) has utilized a novel technique to delve to deep into hybrid perovskite materials without damaging. The team was able to observe ion migrations within material, which reduced its efficiency as a solar cell material.

A technique named nanoprobe X-ray fluorescence has allowed scientists to observe degradation mechanisms at work at the nano-scale in a lead based hybrid perovskite material.

Working with the material methylammonium lead bromide, which contains negative bromine ions. As with other perovskite materials, the crystalline structure contains multiple gaps, which have long been theorized to allow ions to move within the material when voltage is applied.

The inherent instability of many perovskite materials ...

