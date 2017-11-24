Danske Bank A/S, the General Clearing Member on Financial Derivatives, has requested a new additional member ID "DACOM", intended for its Commodities business. The new additional ID will be effective on Genium INET as of Tuesday, 28th of November, 2017.



Member: Danske Bank A/S New additional GENIUM INET ID: DACOM Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 28th of November, 2017



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen, telephone +45 33770383.



