Competitive vendor landscape

The global cookies market is exposed to rapidly changing consumer demands and preferences. Factor such as changing consumer spending patterns, consumer tastes, local economic conditions, and demographic trends affect the performance of market players. The changing economic scenario is influencing the global living standards and businesses of existing players. The global cookies market is fragmented due to the presence of many small and large players. The existing market players compete in terms of price, quality, innovation, packaging, reputation, marketing channels, and distribution.

According to Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research, "One of the strategies adopted by the players in the market is omnichannel retailing. It provides maximum visibility to the vendors. Players in the market are using this strategy to ensure maximum product visibility, and they utilize a mix of distribution channels such as retail stores and online stores for enhancing customer engagement. Players also offer products through e-commerce websites. The major vendors focus on delivering improved services to their customers through analysis of current buying trends and personalization of customer experiences."

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Campbell Soup Company

Campbell Soup Company is based in the US and is one of the leading manufacturers of food and beverage products. The company offers fresh foods, dips, frozen foods, prepared meals, soups, bread, pastries, snacks (including cookies), and others. The company has a large brand portfolio in different product categories. Some prominent brands of the Campbell Soup Company are Campbell's, Garden Fresh Gourmet, Goldfish, Kjeldsens, Pace, PEPPERIDGE FARM, Plum, Prego, Swanson, Arnott's Biscuits, and others.

Kellogg

Kellogg, along with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and marketing of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods across the world. The company is currently incorporating measures to revamp its major brands (like Kashi Company) by adopting new packaging strategies to revitalize the brand as well as its ailing cereal segment. Kellogg also plans to launch new breakfast and snack choices. The company is expanding its product offerings in multiple segments.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International is one of the largest players in the snack segment. The company sells and produces snack foods and beverages in more than 165 countries worldwide. The well-known brands of the company include Jacobs, Tang, Oreo, Nabisco, LU, Milka, Cadbury, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Trident. Mondelez International conducts its business through five geographical segments, which are Latin America, APAC, EMEA, Europe, and North America. The company is currently focusing on its key consumers to enhance their revenue growth

PepsiCo

This New York-based company specializes in beverages and packaged food. PepsiCo owns brands like Pepsi, Lay's, Mountain Dew, Oats, Frito-Lay North America, Cheetos, Walkers, Gamesa, Grandma's Cookies, Mabel, Gatorade, Tropicana, 7UP, Doritos, Quaker, and others. The company is currently focusing on cost leadership (to improve its financial performance and overall competitiveness) and broad differentiation (to enable competitive business advantage by enticing consumers).

Parle Products

This India-based company is specialized in manufacturing products like biscuits, confectionaries, rusk, snacks, chocolates, and others. Major markets for its biscuits are the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Middle East. The company plans to launch new and innovative premium biscuits and cookies to enhance its portfolio further. Also, Parle Products is giving more emphasis on modern trade for its premium products.

pladis

pladis is specialized in manufacturing baked cookies and holds a portfolio of brands like McVitie's, Jacob's, Carr's, Delacre, Délichoc, Verkade, BN, Sultana, Crawford's, and Haansbro. pladis plans to manufacture innovative products by incorporating quality ingredients.

