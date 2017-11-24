Global Insomnia Therapeutics Market, 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 3.45 Billion

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Insomnia Therapeutics Market Analysis By Treatment Type [Devices, Drugs (Benzodiazepines, Nonbenzodiazepines, Antidepressants, Orexin Antagonists, Melatonin Antagonists)], By Sales Channel, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global insomnia therapeutics market is expected to reach USD 3.45 billion by 2025



The market is primarily driven by the presence of patented molecules, potential clinical pipeline candidates, rising stress level,and increase in geriatric population who find it difficult to fall asleep. Increase in prevalence of insomnia & awareness about this condition and availability of safer drugs are anticipated to fuel revenue growth.



Insomnia is estimated to affect approximately 35% of the global population. Different patterns of the condition include difficulty in sleep initiation and maintenance, which is generally accompanied with frequent awakenings & awakening too early with trouble sleeping again. Long-term insomnia can hamper everyday life, which may result in non-productive work hours. If left untreated, this condition may lead to severe depression and nervous breakdown of the patient.



Factors influencing insomnia therapeutics market growth include rising stress level, presence of patented molecules in the market, potential drugs in clinical pipeline, introduction of technologically advanced medical devices, and growing geriatric population.Growing awareness about the impact of sleep deprivation on everyday life is anticipated to increase adoption rate of various treatments for insomnia, which is expected to lead to revenue growth of the insomnia therapeutics market.



Currently, widely adopted treatment options for insomnia include generic non-benzodiazepines and antidepressants even though other novel agents such as orexin antagonists and melatonin antagonists are available in the market.Launch of Eisai's Lemborexant is expected to cater to unmet medical needs in this segment and fuel growth of this market over the forecast period.



