Global $7.65 Billion Specialty Medical Chairs Market 2014-2017 & 2025 - Examination Chairs, Treatment Chairs, Rehabilitation Chairs

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Specialty Medical Chairs Market Analysis By Product (Examination Chairs, Treatment Chairs, Rehabilitation Chairs), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global specialty medical chairs market is expected to reach USD 7.65 billion by 2025



Increasing geriatric population is expected to boost the adoption of specialty medical chairs. As per WHO, it is estimated that from 2025 to 2050, the older population is expected to almost double to 1.6 billion globally. According to The World Bank, population in Asia Pacific region is aging rapidly. More than 211 million people aged 65 years and above were living in East Asia and Pacific in 2010. The older population is expected to grow by 22% every five years in East Asia. This shows the potential demand for these equipment in the coming years.



As per the European Health Interview Survey (EHIS), 51.6 % of the European populace (18 years and above) was overweight in 2014. Rising prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases, such as diabetes, obesity, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular disease, is increasing patient base for the adoption of these products. Furthermore, growing disabled population as a result of a rise in incidence of paralysis and spinal injuries is anticipated to drive the market to some extent. According to CDC, 53 million people in the U.S. are living with a disability.



Increasing reimbursement policies and supportive regulatory framework in developed nations are pushing the market growth. For instance, Medicare policies in the U.S. offer reimbursement for equipment such as wheel chairs, recliners, and other specialty medical chairs. In addition, key market players are offering customized products to meet the various needs of doctors and patients. Rising demand for new products, changing lifestyle, ease of use, and better facilities are factors expected to provide lucrative opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Specialty Medical Chairs Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4 Specialty Medical Chairs Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 5 Specialty Medical Chairs Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product



Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape



A-dec, Inc.

ACTIVEAID, Inc.

DentalEZ, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Topcon Corporation

Midmark Corp.

Danaher

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca Oy

Hill Laboratories Company

Invacare Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bbvxnk/specialty_medical



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716