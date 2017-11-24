Global $83.7 Million Chlorine Compressors (Liquid Ring Compressors, Centrifugal Compressors) Market to 2025

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global chlorine compressors market analysis covers products including liquid ring compressors and centrifugal compressors, across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, and MEA, with segment forecasts from 2014 to 2025.

The global chlorine compressors market is expected to reach USD 83.7 million by 2025

Chlor-alkali products have been witnessed a rising demand in various end-use industries. This is in turn expected to foster the demand for chlorine compressors over the forecast period. Chlorine is an integral part of chemical industry, being an important basic inorganic chemical along with fluorine and bromine.

Chemical leasing is expected to be a plausible restraint for chlorine industry in the near future. In chemical leasing model, the responsibility of chemical manufacturers not only includes manufacturing chemicals, but also includes the manufacturer is also responsible for its disposal. Chemical leasing was introduced with the help of the government of Austria and implemented in 2014 by the United Nations Industrial Development Organizations (UNIDO).

As per the UNIDO mandate, companies have to bear the cost of recycling the chemicals that they manufacture. By this process, the profit margins may decrease, which will eventually decrease the market size, thereby reducing the number of producers in the value chain. These regulations related to chlorine are likely to pose a challenge to chlorine compressor manufacturers.

Major market participants, such as Gardner Denver Nash LLC. and Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co., Ltd., have established themselves as manufacturers and suppliers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The chlorine compressor market is expected to reach a demand of 6,466 units by 2025, growing at an estimated CAGR of 1.6% over the forecast period

The liquid ring compressor segment is expected to have the largest consumption in chlorine compressor market

Liquid ring compressors are expected to have a higher demand than centrifugal compressors owing to their ability to handle chlorine in liquid state

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest market share

is anticipated to hold the largest market share Availability of a mature chlorine production infrastructure coupled with the proposed capacity addition to cater to PVC industry demand in Asia Pacific is expected to positively influence the demand for chlorine compressors in the coming years

is expected to positively influence the demand for chlorine compressors in the coming years The U.S. is expected to record the highest demand for chlorine compressors owing to the presence of mature chlor-alkali market over the forecast period



Devi Hitech Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Sundyne

Gardner Denver Nash , LLC

, LLC Elliott Group

Garo - P. Iva

RefTec International Systems, LLC

Mayekawa Mfg. Co., Ltd.

Mikuni Kikai Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Charam Techno Chemical & Equipment (p) Ltd.

M. H. Industries

