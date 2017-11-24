Technavio's latest report on the global forensic technologies marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Forensic technologies: market outlook and forecast

The market is driven primarily by R&D in forensic science that focuses on providing innovation in forensic tools along with making the entire process less time consuming, accurate, cost-efficient, and automated. R&D is supported by government and government agencies like the National Institute of Justice (NIJ), who have made extensive investments in this segment since 2009.

Tasneem Ali, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on lab equipment sector, says, "Government has passed laws such as Rapid DNA ACT of 2017, which further promotes the importance of DNA profiling in forensic technologies. DNA collection laws have helped to expand the DNA databases regarding references and crime scene specimens, thus improving the quality of DNA-based forensic technology and benefiting the market."

The top three emerging trends driving the global forensic technologies marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing importance of NGS

Rising preference for portable forensic technology

Increase in hyphenated technology

Growing importance of NGS

NGS makes the entire sequencing process more efficient by initiating parallel sequencing of DNA fragments. Huge volume of sequencing data is processed in a short period and costs less. Based on NGS technology, several assays and models have been designed for forensic DNA applications.

"Some of the applications of these SNPs are bio-geographical prediction of unknown crime scene sample or prediction of externally visible characteristics such as eye color. These techniques increase the scope of NGS in forensic laboratories providing deeper insights in cases," according to Tasneem.

Rising preference for portable forensic technology

There has been an increasing demand from the police forces on the private sectors to develop automated technologies that can speed up the analysis of evidence. Companies are now providing products that are easy to use, portable, and can produce results in less than an hour. Government is funding projects that will aid laboratories to work on such products that will save a considerable amount of time along with cost.

One of the products under new age portable crime-scene forensics technology involves high-resolution 3-D images of shoeprints and tire tread marks in snow and soil. The system will be cost-effective compared to traditional systems of plaster casting. The NIJ provided two-year grant, funding an amount of USD 788,167 in 2016

Increase in hyphenated technology

Traditional instruments such as mass spectrometry, capillary electrophoresis, and gas chromatography are being used to their maximum potential by combining both chromatographic and spectral methods to leverage both techniques to achieve higher quality of forensic analysis.

The demand for technologies with high accuracy and efficient analytical selectivity and sensitivity will encourage forensic scientists to use hyphenated technology-based equipment. Forensic glass analysis is carried out coupling laser ablation with mass spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS) where machine analyzes even trace amounts of glass due to their sensitive isotopic recognition ability.

Key vendors:

Agilent Technologies

LGC

Promega

Thermo Fisher Scientific

QIAGEN

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

