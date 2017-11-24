Ethereum News Update
There's only one thing to talk about in today's Ethereum news update-the fact that ETH surpassed $400.00!
Yesterday, we wrote that Ethereum was within striking distance of $400.00. And, lo and behold, today ETH prices soared past $400.00, $415.00, and even $430.00.
In the last 24 hours, the Ethereum to USD exchange rate surged 9.35% to reach $434.89. At the same time, the Ethereum to Bitcoin rate advanced 9.19% to 0.05310490 BTC.
This dramatic resurgence means that ETH is now trading at all-time highs, something that most analysts didn't think would happen this year.
We, however, are not among those (wrong, oh so wrong) analysts. We.
