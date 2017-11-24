WMC Retail Partners Plc - Directorate Change

WMC Retail Partners Plc

(the "Company' or "WMC')

Directorate change

24 November 2017

The Company announces that Ken Riley has left his position as finance director of the Board of WMC Retail Partners and as company secretary with immediate effect.

Nigel Higgs has been assumed the role as interim finance director with immediate effect as a non-board position. Nigel is a fellow of the Chartered institute of Management Accountants and is an award winning Chief Financial Officer. The company secretarial responsibilities have been assumed in the interim by Andrew Sparrow.

The Board of WMC Retail Partners would like to thank Ken for all his efforts and wish him every success in the future.

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

WMC Retail Partners Plc

Andrew Sparrow

Tel: +44 (0)1952 242019

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Corporate Adviser)

Colin Aaronson/Harrison Clarke/Carolyn Sansom

Tel: +44 (0)207 383 5100

The directors of the issuer (WMC Retail Partners Plc) accept responsibility for this statement.