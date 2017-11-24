St Mark Homes Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

24 November 2017

St Mark Homes Plc

('SMH' or "the Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

St Mark Homes (NEX: SMAP), the housebuilder operating mainly in London and the South East of England, today announces that the wife of Director Barry Tansey has acquired 2,300 Ordinary shares of 50p each (ISIN: GB0033501445) in the company. Barry Tansey and his wife now have an interest in 117,300 shares (2.7% of the issued share capital of the Company).

The Company was notified of the purchase which was carried out on 17th November 2017. The price paid per share was £0.95.

Directors Interests



The aggregate interests of the Directors of St Mark and their spouses is 885,212 shares (20.1 % percent of the issued capital of the Company). In addition, members of the family of the Chairman, Bernard Tansey, and Chief Executive Officer, Barry Tansey own an additional 225,980 shares (5.12% of the issued share capital).



The Directors of St Mark Homes PLC accept responsibility for this announcement.

