24 November 2017

Rightmove plc

Director Declaration

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that non-executive director, Jacqueline de Rojas, has been appointed to the Board of AO World plc, a leading European online electrical retailer, as a non-executive director and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees with immediate effect.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone 01908 712058