London, November 24
24 November 2017
Rightmove plc
Director Declaration
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that non-executive director, Jacqueline de Rojas, has been appointed to the Board of AO World plc, a leading European online electrical retailer, as a non-executive director and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees with immediate effect.
This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.
