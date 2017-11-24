sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

45,524 Euro		+0,003
+0,01 %
WKN: A0M90Q ISIN: GB00B2987V85 Ticker-Symbol: 3JD 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,577
45,847
18:13
44,814
45,519
18:13
24.11.2017 | 17:36
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, November 24

24 November 2017

Rightmove plc

Director Declaration

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), the UK's no. 1 property website, announces that non-executive director, Jacqueline de Rojas, has been appointed to the Board of AO World plc, a leading European online electrical retailer, as a non-executive director and member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees with immediate effect.

This disclosure is made in compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

Contact:

Sandra Odell

Company Secretary

Telephone 01908 712058


© 2017 PR Newswire