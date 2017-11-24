Lýsing hf. - the name of the company has been changed to Lykill fjármögnun hf., ref. to an announcement from the company made public on October 9 2017.



The issuer's new name was activated in the Nasdaq Iceland trading system on October 10 2017.



Pursuant to this change the symbols and names of the following bonds will be changed on December 1 2017:



Current ISIN code Current long New long name New symbol symbol name LYSING 16 1 IS000002788 Lýsing hf. 16 1 Lykill fjármögnun hf. LYKILL 16 6 16 1 1 LYSING 17 1 IS000002880 Lýsing hf. 17 1 Lykill fjármögnun hf. LYKILL 17 1 17 1 1