lynx
24.11.2017 | 17:46
(4 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Power Plant Boiler Market Analysis Report 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2025

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Power Plant Boiler Market Analysis By Process (Pulverized Fuel Combustion, Fluidized Bed Combustion), By Technology (Subcritical, Supercritical, Ultra-critical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global power plant boiler market is expected to reach USD 28.0 billion by 2025

Rising demand for electricity is expected to propel the sector growth. The global population is increasing at a robust pace and likely to reach 2.2 billion by 2050. Moreover, the increase in population has led to rapid urbanization, especially in the developing countries. As per the United Nations World Urbanization Prospects, it is estimated that the urban population, which was 30% of the global population in 1950, is projected to reach 66% by 2050.

The growing urbanization has led to a rise in power consumption. To cope up with the rising power demand, governments across the world are on the lookout for various alternatives to boost power generation capacity. For instance, the government of India is offering power generation subsidiaries to operators to generate power through biogas. The government offers nearly USD 30 thousand per MW. The subsidy is valid only for the boiler manufacturers and steam turbine producers. Such initiatives are likely to produce modest demand for boilers over the forecast period.

Netherlands-based BDR Thermea acquired ECR International in 2016 to expand the company's existing product portfolio in the North America market via the latter's distribution network.

Key vendors analyzedin the report are Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises; Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC); Siemens AG; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.; and General Electric (GE). Mergers and acquisitions continue to form an integral part of the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Power Plant Boiler Market Variables, Trends and Scope

Chapter 4 Power Plant Boiler Market: Process Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Power plant boiler Market: technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Power plant boiler Market: fuel-type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Power Plant Boiler Market: Regional Estimates &Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD.
  • Dongfang Electric Corporation (DEC)
  • Amec Foster Wheeler
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
  • GENERAL ELECTRIC (GE)
  • Siemens AG
  • Harbin Boiler Engineering Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/63wbmt/power_plant

