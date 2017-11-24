The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AcadeMedia AB (AcadeMedia) held on November 24, 2017 approved a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every dine (9) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 39.00 per share. The Ex-date is November 27, 2017. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in AcadeMedia (ACAD).



