sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 24.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,958 Euro		-0,077
-1,28 %
WKN: A2ALUM ISIN: SE0007897079 Ticker-Symbol: V8T 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ACADEMEDIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACADEMEDIA AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,958
6,087
18:12
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACADEMEDIA AB
ACADEMEDIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACADEMEDIA AB5,958-1,28 %