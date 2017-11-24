Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving AB: Repurchase of own shares

Press release

Repurchase of own shares

Bergman & Beving AB has on 24 November 2017 repurchased 324 706 of its own class B shares at an average price of SEK 87.00.

The total number of shares held in treasury amounts to 775 706 class B shares.

The total number of shares in Bergman & Beving AB amounts to 28 436 416 and the number of shares outstanding is 27 660 710.

Stockholm, 24 November 2017

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication at 18:00 p.m. CET on 24 November 2017.

Bergman & Beving owns and refines companies that develop and market strong brands for professional users in industry and construction, mainly in the Nordic region, the Baltic States and Poland. Bergman & Beving aims to enable successful product companies to take the next step and become leading brands in their categories. The Group currently has some 15 brands, about 1,000 employees and revenue of approximately SEK 3.8 billion. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

