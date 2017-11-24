

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Friday's session with mixed results, but were little changed overall. Bank stocks were among the top performers at the end of the trading week, following the release of the stronger than expected German business confidence report.



However, the continue rise in the value of the Euro weighed on shares of exporters. Retail stocks were also in focus as the holiday shopping season gets underway.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped percent and the CAC 40 of France fell percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by percent.



In Frankfurt, Bayer AG fell percent after the conglomerate said that INHALE Phase III clinical study program investigating Amikacin Inhale did not demonstrate superiority.



Commerzbank increased percent and Deutsche Bank added percent.



In Paris, Societe General climbed percent and Credit Agricole advanced percent. BNP Paribas also finished up by percent.



In London, Mediclinic International dropped percent after Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed the 'Underperform' rating on the stock.



BT Group weakened by percent after Deutsche Bank reduced its price target on the stock.



Royal Bank of Scotland gained percent and Barclays added percent. Lloyds Banking Group rose percent and Standard Chartered increased percent.



Germany's business confidence strengthened to a new record in November on optimistic expectations, suggesting another strong quarter for the economy.



The business climate index rose to 117.5 in November from a revised 116.8 in October, survey data published by the Ifo Institute showed Friday. The score was forecast to remain at October's initially estimated value of 116.7.



Germany's construction orders increased in September, figures from Destatis showed Friday. New orders in the main construction industry climbed 0.7 percent month-on-month in September. Orders advanced 1.5 percent in September from a year ago.



UK mortgage approvals declined to a 13-month low in October, data from UK Finance showed Friday. The number of mortgages approved in October fell to 40,488 from 41,576 in September. This was the lowest since September 2016.



