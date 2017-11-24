

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Hundreds of Amazon workers in Italy and Germany have gone on strike on Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, demanding pay increase from the online retail giant.



Over 500 employees are carrying out their first ever strike at Amazon's warehouse in Piacenza near Milan. Meanwhile, in Germany some 2,500 workers were reportedly on strike at Amazon facilities in Bad Hersfeld, Leipzig, Rheinberg, Werne, Graben and Koblenz.



'The vast majority of our employees in Italy and Germany came to work and remained focused on delivering the best customer experience. We are proud of our record of job creation and are confident we will deliver for our customers this holiday season,' Amazon said.



According to the German union, which has been fighting for a pay rise since 2013, claims that Amazon employees receive lower wages than others in retail and mail-order jobs.



