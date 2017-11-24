Stuttgart (ots) -



As part of its market preparation measures, Borgward Group AG cooperated with TÜV Rheinland to have a crash test conducted today at an NCAP-certified crash lab. In an offset frontal crash that was conducted according to Euro NCAP requirements, the premiere model for the German market did well across the board as it sped at 64 km/h into a deformable barrier with a 40 percent overlap. The deceleration values for the two adult dummies (in the driver's and front passenger seats) and for the two child dummies on the rear bench seat were mostly in the non-critical range. The interaction between the front deformation zone with its three load paths on driver and co-driver side, on the one hand, and the high stability of the passenger compartment and the passive restraint systems, on the other, ensures a high level of safety and keeps the risk of injury for all of the vehicle's occupants low. Commenting on the crash tests, Dr. Tilo Schweers, Chief Developer of Borgward Group AG, emphasized the effectiveness of the comprehensive Borgward B-Safe safety system. "Occupant protection has top priority during the development of our vehicles such as the BX7," he said. "The results of the first crash test in a neutral, certified lab in Europe demonstrate that we are on the right track in this area. This positive impression will be confirmed by the additional crash tests we have planned."



At the end of 2017, Borgward Group AG will enter the German market, where it will initially offer a limited-edition vehicle series. The series will not be subject to the full Euro NCAP crash testing program with its star ratings, because the Brussels-based Euro NCAP agency conducts this program only for model series that are produced in unlimited numbers.



B-Safe for maximum safety



Thanks to its comprehensive B-Safe safety concept, the Borgward BX7 meets all the requirements for providing its occupants with the highest possible level of safety. Active safety systems can help to prevent accidents by detecting potential dangers in advance. Moreover, thanks to the vehicle's structure and the restraint systems, the SUV has the potential to achieve outstanding results in international crash ratings.



The body contains a very stable passenger compartment and defined deformation zones at the front and rear that form a reliable basis for a high level of occupant protection. In addition, critical body segments are reinforced with high-strength, ultra-high-strength or hot-formed steel. Multiple load paths distribute impact energy in the event of a frontal, side or rear collision, thus ensuring that the deceleration values-to which the passive safety systems are precisely matched-are as evenly balanced as possible.



The passive safety systems provide maximum protection for the vehicle occupants. To respond to the various types of crashes (front, side, and rear collisions), the vehicle is equipped with seatbelt systems and a range of additional features including six airbags, which are activated in accordance with the severity of an accident and can comprehensively mitigate the effects of a crash on the occupants. The vehicle has airbags for the driver and the front passenger, side airbags for the driver and the front passenger, and curtain airbags. To ensure that these passive safety systems are only activated when absolutely necessary, the B-Safe concept of the Borgward BX7 encompasses many preventive driver assistance systems for avoiding accidents. These systems include a blind spot warning system and a fatigue warning system.



Other systems such as the 360° omnidirectional camera make handling the Borgward BX7 even more comfortable and help to prevent minor accidents, especially in complex situations. They make parallel and perpendicular parking a breeze and enable drivers to maneuver with great precision through tight parking garages and low-visibility terrain.



