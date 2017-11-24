Global $55 Billion Application Testing Services Market to 2023

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Application Testing Services Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Application Testing Services Market size is expected to reach $55.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13% CAGR during the forecast period.

Application Testing are activities conducted through scripts to find errors in software. Applications testing help in enhancing the overall quality of software applications, while reducing cost, maximizing ROI, and saving development time. The digital shift of businesses and increasing demand for automated application testing services are the major factors that are driving the demand for application testing services market.

On the other hand, security concerns associated with the successful running of applications is a major factor that is limiting the market expansion, globally. The number of cyber-attacks through web applications has been on the rise over the last few years.

Key companies profiled in the report include Wipro Limited, Cognizant, Capgemini, Accenture Plc., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, DXC Technology, Qualitest, and SQS Software Quality Systems AG.

