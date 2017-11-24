Iconiq Lab: FinLab Expands its Cryptocurrency Exposure with an Investment in the ICO- and Token-Sale Accelerator ICONIQ LAB

FRANKFURT, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2017 / Frankfurt-based Iconiq Lab Holding GmbH, the world's first batch-driven Initial Coin Offering (ICO) and Token Sale accelerator program, has announced that FinLab AG is set to make an investment in the company. Iconiq Lab will invest these new financial resources in the development of its accelerator program and further expanding its global deal-sourcing presence. Iconiq Lab will invest in additional personnel and increase its marketing budget to drive global awareness of the sale of its own token, ICNQ, which goes on sale in January 2018.

Iconiq Lab is a full-service platform for crypto-, blockchain- or tokenizable startups and provides seed funding and ICO-related expense coverage to selected startups. Iconiq Lab and its partners provide expert services and digital learning modules on topics such as "how to tokenize," ICO legal and jurisdictional issues, best-practices in marketing in the crypto economy, and connections to top crypto investors. This provides startups accepted to the program the best opportunity to secure funding through their own token sale, and token market participants a deal flow of expertly-screened and developed startups they can participate in the token sale of. The goal is to provide the crypto economy investable real-world business solutions supported by token instruments to promote the long-term sustainability of the crypto markets.

The innovative accelerator program drives adoption and growth of new tokenized business models, enabling founders to secure funding to scale their ventures, and global investors to participate in the financing of the most promising crypto, blockchain or tokenizable startups.

Launched in the spring of 2017, Iconiq Lab has already built a team of experienced VCs, investment managers, blockchain, crypto and venture marketing experts. The team has arranged strategic partnerships with key players in both the traditional venturing ecosystem and the crypto economy. Iconiq Lab has sourced and performed due diligence on nearly 100 startup applicants to date, and will formally launch the first batch of the accelerator program in February 2018 with a targeted 5 startup participants. Iconiq Lab's own token, ICNQ, is planned to go on sale in January 2018 with full regulatory approval.

Liquet Associates, a Frankfurt-based legal firm, helped finalize the deal with Iconiq Lab.

"Iconiq Lab has always envisioned itself as the bridge between the traditional venture investment space and the new crypto economy," says Iconiq Lab CEO, Patrick Lowry. "The resources, network, and expertise of FinLab will help to strengthen Iconiq Lab's presence in the European and global venture ecosystem. FinLab is a world-class, hands-on partner, both for us as well as for our accelerator participants."

"With Iconiq Lab, we have found the perfect partner to connect the traditional world of venture capital with the new crypto economy. FinLab and Iconiq benefit mutually from the excellent skills of the other. With this symbiosis, we are confident that Iconiq will become the market leader as ICO- and Token-Sale Accelerator," says Stefan Schütze, member of the management board of FinLab.

About FinLab AG:

Stock market listed company FinLab AG is one of the first and largest company builders, and investors focused on the Financial Services Technologies ("FinTech") sector in Europe. FinLab focuses on developing German FinTech startups and providing venture capital for their financial needs, whereby in each case the aim is a long-term participation and ongoing support of the investment. FinLab also invests globally, as part of venture rounds, in FinTech companies, primarily in the USA and Asia.

About Iconiq Lab Holding GmbH:

Iconiq Lab is an Initial Coin Offer and Token Launch accelerator program. Iconiq Lab source, funds, develops and accelerates the best crypto, blockchain and tokenizable startups to their own ICO or Token Sale. Iconiq Lab helps launch tokens supported by real-world, sustainable business solutions.

