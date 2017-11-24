Technavio's latest report on the global hydro-flyers marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The soft adventure sporting goods market, including hydro-flyers, holds immense potential globally. It is mainly driven by the growing interest of consumers in outdoor recreational activities and the availability of a wide range of hydro-flyers equipment. In addition, the tourism industry has also included water sports as part of the various activities available for domestic and international tourists.

Shikha Kaushik, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on outdoor gear sector, says, "The hydro-flyers market in Europe was led by Germany and France. Eastern European countries also witnessed a demand for hydro-flyers and its related equipment in the recent years because of the abundant presence of water bodies in these regions. Hong Kong, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Thailand are also expected to witness market growth during the forecast period."

The top three emerging trends driving the global hydro-flyers marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Introduction of novel water sports activities

Fitness benefits associated with hydro-flying

Increase in artificial water sports experiences

Introduction of novel water sports activities

Owing to the growing interest and participation in water sports activities, several novel water sports are being introduced. Among these sports, jet-powered hoverboards and inflatable catapults are garnering more interest.

"An aquatic hoverboard is a water sports device, which is similar to a hydro-flyer. It allows the user to ride the board like a skateboard, doing spins and grabs. This device also enables the user to skim the surface of the water and provides a smooth, skateboard-like experience," according to Shikha

Fitness benefits associated with hydro-flying

The addition of exercise programs to hydro-flyers offers several health benefits to riders. Hydro-flyers are also used as fitness equipment for Pilates and other forms of exercise. Hydro-flying aids in weight loss and strengthens muscles. The sport requires the use of legs and core muscles to maintain balance and proper posture.

It strengthens the abdominal muscles and allows the weight to be distributed to the front and back of the upper body. It also helps in clearing the lungs, decreasing stress levels, alkalizing the body, and strengthening the immune system. Such benefits of hydro flying are expected to drive the growth of the global hydro-flyers market further.

Increase in artificial water sports experiences

An indoor version is available for every outdoor adventure sport. This is expected to become an important trend in the global hydro-flyers market during the forecast period. Water sports equipment is expensive compared with other traditional sports equipment available in the market. In addition, for most water sports, enthusiasts or athletes are required to travel long distances to participate in events.

Artificial waterbodies for hydro-flying are gaining popularity among water sports enthusiasts. The US National Whitewater Center situated in Charlotte, North Carolina, has the largest artificial river in the world, which is suitable for hydro-flying. The Kielder Water in northern Europe is one of the largest man-made lakes in the region.

Key vendors:

DEFY WaterFlight

FlyDive

Stratospheric Industries

Zapata

