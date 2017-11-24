sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drug Market 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach USD 35.7 Billion

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Ophthalmic Therapeutics/Drug Market Analysis By Class (Anti-allergy, Anti-VEGF Agents, Anti-inflammatory, Anti-glaucoma), By Disease (Dry Eye, Allergies, Glaucoma, Infection, Retinal Disorders, Uveitis), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global ophthalmic therapeutics/drugs market is expected to reach USD 35.7 billion by 2025

Increase in funding by public and private bodies for conducting research on ocular disorders with the presence of strong emerging pipeline drugs are some of the factors responsible for the growth of ophthalmic therapeutics market. For instance, the recent approval of Zerviate (cetirizine) for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis in 2017 and Humira (adalimumab) and Xiidra (lifitegrast) in 2016 as ophthalmic solutions for the treatment of uveitis and dry eyes are expected to boost the market growth.

Numerous ongoing public-private partnership agreements in the pharmaceutical industry for the development of novel therapeutics are expected to provide this market with lucrative growth opportunities. In the recent years, a number of highly-effective and safe agents have emerged for the treatment of fungal ophthalmic diseases. Natamycin, amphotericin B, clotrimazole, are some of the most promising therapeutics present in the market.

Some of the key players in this industry are Allergan; Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc.; Bayer AG; Genentech, Inc.; Novartis AG; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Shire; and Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Smart Agriculture Market: Structure Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5. Smart Agriculture Market: Offering Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6. Smart Agriculture Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7. Smart Agriculture Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

  • Alcon
  • Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
  • Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
  • Novartis AG
  • Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
  • Allergan
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Valeant
  • Bayer AG
  • Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd
  • Genentech, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9fnm5v/ophthalmic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


