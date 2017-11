WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially coming under pressure, shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) have turned higher over the course of the trading session on Friday. Nektar is currently up by 4.3 percent after reaching a record intraday high.



The initial drop by Nektar came after the experimental pneumonia treatment the biopharmaceutical company is developing with Bayer did not meet its primary goal in a phase III study.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX