

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Friday's session and ended the day with a small increase. Trading activity remained on the light side following yesterday's U.S. holiday and today's shortened session on Wall Street.



Traders were encouraged by the better than expected German business confidence data, which climbed to a new record high in November. The continued rise in crude oil prices also contributed to the positive mood among investors.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.10 percent Friday and closed at 9,325.60. The SMI ended the trading week with an overall gain of 1.5 percent. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.10 percent Friday and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.11 percent.



Shares of Clariant were in focus at the end of the trading week. The specialty chemicals company has rejected calls from shareholder White Tale for the company to conduct a strategic review process. The stock finished with a loss of 0.4 percent.



Logitech weakened by 0.7 percent and Sonova surrendered 0.9 percent. Lonza fell 0.5 percent and Swatch Group lost 0.3 percent. Richemont also dipped 0.2 percent.



ABB advanced 0.7 percent following some positive comments from Goldman Sachs.



Givaudan gained 0.5 percent after a price target increase by UBS. Schindler also added 0.1 percent after HSBC increased its price target on the stock.



Index heavyweight Nestlé climbed 0.4 percent Friday, while Roche and Novartis both decreased 0.2 percent.



