ABN AMRO: ABN AMRO Press Release: Outcome of EU-wide Transparency Exercise 2017

ABN AMRO notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority and De Nederlandsche Bank regarding the information of the 2017 EU-wide Transparency Exercise and fulfilment of the EBA Board of Supervisors' decision.

The outcome of the exercise related to ABN AMRO can be found on the EBA website (http://storage.eba.europa.eu/documents/10180/2027705/NL_724500DWE10NNL1AXZ52_TR_2017.pdf).

Background 2017 EU-wide Transparency Exercise

At its meeting in May 2017, the EBA Board of Supervisors approved the package for the 2017 EU-wide Transparency Exercise, which since 2016 is performed on an annual basis and published along with the Risk Assessment Report (RAR). The annual transparency exercise will be based solely on COREP/FINREP data on the form and scope to assure a sufficient and appropriate level of information to market participants.

The templates were centrally filled in by the EBA and sent afterwards for verification by banks and supervisors. Banks had the chance to correct any errors detected and to resubmit correct data through the regular supervisory reporting channels.

