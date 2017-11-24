

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with congressional leaders next week to discuss legislative issues, including a potential agreement to avoid a government shutdown.



Trump is due to hold talks with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ken., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.



'The President will be meeting with congressional leaders next week to discuss end-of-year legislative issues,' said White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters.



Congressional sources and a White House official told Politico the meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.



The meeting comes as Congress is facing a December 8th deadline to fund the government and prevent a shutdown. Lawmakers are likely to craft another short-term spending bill.



Trump and congressional leaders may also discuss other items on the packed legislative calendar, including the Republican tax reform bill and providing protections for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children.



The administration rescinded the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in September and Democrats are calling for a fix to protect the immigrants known as Dreamers before the end of the year.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



