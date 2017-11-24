Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

Tikehau Capital announces today that it has successfully completed the placement of a 300 million euros bond issue maturing in November 2023. This inaugural senior unsecured bond issue has a fixed annual coupon of 3%. The settlement-delivery is scheduled for 27 November 2017.

The proceeds of this issue will be used for the general corporate purposes of the Company. In addition to the firm commitments in relation to a credit facility for an amount of 1 billion euros obtained by Tikehau Capital at the end of October, this bond issue diversifies and sustainably strengthens the group's financial resources.

Characteristics of the bond issue:

Total amount of the issue €300m Maturity 27 November 2023 Annual interest rate 3% Listing Euronext Paris

The bond placement was led by Natixis and UniCredit Bank AG acting as Global Coordinators, BNP Paribas, Nomura International plc, Société Générale, UBS Limited acting as Joint Lead Managers and Banque Degroof Petercam SA acting as Co-Lead Manager.

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment Group which manages €12.6bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €2.3bn. The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 185 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

