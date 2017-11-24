Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-24 18:40 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Overview of the economic activities



MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY



PRFoods is delighted to present the first results after transformational acquisitions of John Ross Jr, Coln Valley and Trio Trading. Sales increase of 70.8% in 3rd quarter and 36.3% increase of revenues in 9 months are obvious results, but also on standalone basis group companies have performed above the expectations. On pro forma annual basis 9 months revenues were 77.9 million euros and pro forma EBITDA 3.4 million euros. PRFoods consolidates according to IFRS acquired companies from moment of acquisition - John Ross John Ross Jr./Coln Valley from July 1, 2017 and Trio Trading from September 1, 2017.



PRFoods is very pleased with 3rd quarter revenues of 17.99 million results, but even more importantly we managed to increase our gross margin by 191.2%. Gross profit increased by 397.6% or 1.97 million euros and was 2.47 million euros.



3rd quarter operational EBITDA improved by 1.51 million euros on year-on-year basis and was 1.23 million euros.



9 months consolidated revenues were 41.62 million euros, increase of 36.3%. Gross profit increased by 90.6% and was 3.98 million euros. EBITDA from operations increased by 455.0% and was 1.07 million.



While increasing our revenues, we have been very conscious of our cost base and I am happy to report that our operating costs on 9 months basis decreased from 11.43% to 10.51%.



Main reasons for increase of the operational profitability is attributed to the decrease of raw material prices, particularly salmon, which represents now higher proportion of our business. Secondly, the good work of our sales teams in increasing end product prices. Thirdly, with newly acquired companies John Ross Jr. and Coln Valley, PRFoods entered a higher margin luxury segment. Trio Trading has been a very valuable addition in providing access to raw material and increasing our sales of fresh products. Since Trio Trading's main business is sourcing raw material and selling of fresh fish with quick turnover, the Group is less exposed to sudden fluctuations in raw material prices, compared older business model where retail prices were fixed for longer period.



Fish farming contribution was less in 3rd quarter compared to year ago, which is in line with our expectation. Positive impact of biomass revaluation was 1.07 million euros in 3rd quarter compared to 2.90 million euros year ago. 3rd quarter 2016 was very unusual, and now we see normalization of the fish prices. Rainbow trout prices remain high, giving us very good advantage compared to other producers. Our biomass is currently 10.55 million euros and harvest amounts are slightly higher compared to last year.



Since biomass contribution was less in 3rd quarter 2017 as year ago, consolidated EBITDA was 2.21 million euros, down 15.8% on year-on-year. Net profit for 9 months was 1.15 million euros compared to 1.63 year ago.



Net debt of the company is 16.7 million euros due to the acquisitions, but overall financial stability of the company remains good and our operational cash flows are improving.



The first effects of synergies are already evident in increased sales and operational profitability. We are happy to say that first Scandinavian-Scottish products have been successfully listed in United Kingdom and German retailers and new products have won several accolades.



As a management we are pleased to see that the multi-national teams are working well together in achieving even better results and building something very exciting in fish sector.



Lower raw material prices allow us to look optimistically towards successful end of the year, particularly in our Scandinavian units. Weaker British pound affects John Ross Jr and Coln Valley results in consolidated reports in euros, but on the standalone basis our UK unit is performing very well.



PRFoods is planning to hold on 11.12.2017 extraordinary shareholders meeting to change our financial year, to be in line with financial year of John Ross Jr, Coln Valley and Trio Trading. Current financial year will be extended until 30.06.2018 and in future PRFoods financial year will run from July to June.



PRFoods is pleased to see that our share is one of the best performing shares on Tallinn Stock Exchange, annualized return being 50.68%.



2017 has been very transformational for our business, but as management, we believe this is just the beginning of our new journey. I would like to thank entire team of our companies for their effort and professionalism.



The 3rd quarter of 2017 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2016



-- Unaudited consolidated revenue 17.99 million euros, increase +7.46 million euros, i.e. +70.8%. -- Gross margin 13.7%, increase +9.0 percentage points, i.e. +191.2%. -- Positive impact from revaluation of biological assets +1.07 million euros (Q3 2016: positive effect +2.90 million euros). -- EBITDA from operations +1.23 million euros, increase +1.51 million euros. -- EBITDA +2.21 million euros, decrease -0.41 million euros (without one-off effects in 2017 EBITDA +2.31 million euros, decrease -0.32 million euros). -- The operating profit +1.79 million euros, decrease -0.53 million euros (without one-off effects operating profit +1.88 million euros, decrease -0.44 million euros). -- Net profit +1.15 million euros, decrease -0.48 million euros (without one-off effects net profit +1.25 million euros, decrease -0.38 million euros).



The 9 months of 2017 compared to the 9 months of 2016



-- Unaudited consolidated revenue 41.62 million euros, increase +11.09 million euros, i.e. +36.3%. -- Gross margin 9.6%, increase +2.7 percentage points. -- Positive impact from revaluation of biological assets +1.22 million euros (9 months 2016: positive impact of +3.36 million euros). -- EBITDA from operations +1.07 million euros, increase +1.37 million euros. -- EBITDA +1.99 million euros, decrease -1.07 million euros (without one-off effects in 2017 EBITDA 2.29 million euros, decrease -0.77 million euros). -- The operating profit +0.95 million euros, decrease -1.19 million euros (without one-off effects in 2017 operating profit +1.25 million euros, decrease by -0.89 million euros). -- Net profit +0.18 million euros, decrease -1.02 million euros (without one-off effects in 2017 net profit +0.49 million euros, decrease -0.72 million euros).



KEY RATIOS



Income Q1 Q2 Q3 9m Q1 Q2 Q3 9m 12m Stateme 2017 2017 2017 2017 2016 2016 2016 2016 2016 nt, EUR mln -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 10.6 13.1 18.0 41.6 10.2 9.8 10.5 30.5 47.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross 0.5 1.0 2.5 4.0 1.0 0.6 0.5 2.1 4.0 profit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA -0.3 0.1 1.2 1.1 0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.30 0.8 from operati ons -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA -0.6 0.3 2.2 2.0 -0.2 0.7 2.6 3.1 2.6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT -0.9 0.03 1.8 0.9 -0.5 0.3 2.3 2.1 1.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBT -0.9 -0.1 1.4 0.4 -0.6 0.2 2.2 1.9 1.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net -0.8 -0.1 1.2 0.2 -0.5 0.04 1.6 1.2 0.7 profit (-loss) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross 5.0% 7.5% 13.7% 9.6% 9.5% 6.3% 4.7% 6.8% 8.5% margin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operatio -2.7% 1.0% 6.9% 2.6% 2.1% -2.6% -2.6% -1.0% 1.6% nal EBITDA margin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA -5.3% 2.6% 12.3% 4.8% -2.2% 6.8% 24.9% 10.0% 5.5% margin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT -8.3% 0.2% 9.9% 2.3% -5.2% 3.6% 22.0% 7.0% 2.9% margin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBT -8.5% -0.4% 7.6% 1.0% -5.5% 2.3% 21.3% 6.2% 2.4% margin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net -7.9% -1.0% 6.4% 0.4% -4.5% 0.4% 15.5% 4.0% 1.5% margin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operatin 11.2% 9.5% 10.9% 10.5% 10.5% 12.7% 11.2% 11.4% 10.1% g expense ratio --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Balanc 31.03.2017 30.06.2017 30.09.2017 31.03.2016 30.06.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2016 e Sheet , EUR mln -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Net 1.6 1.0 16.7 -3.1 -1.4 1.3 0.3 debt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Equity 22.8 22.7 23.4 22.7 22.7 24.3 23.8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Workin 11.5 11.5 5.1 11.0 11.2 13.3 12.4 g capit al -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Assets 33.3 33.5 66.3 28.6 29.3 34.4 35.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Liquid 2.4 2.3 1.2 3.7 3.4 2.7 2.4 ity ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Equity 68.5% 67.8% 35.9% 79.4% 77.6% 70.7% 67.9% ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Gearin 6.4% 4.1% 41.3% -15.7% -6.7% 5.2% 1.2% g ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Net 6.4 1.6 7.9 -1.1 -0.7 1.2 0.4 debt- to-EBI TDA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- ROE 1.5% 0.7% -1.3% 4.5% 3.6% 6.7% 3.0% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- ROA 1.1% 0.5% -0.6% 3.7% 2.9% 5.2% 2.2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------



Consolidated statement of financial position



EUR '000 30.09.2017 30.09.2016 31.12.2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS ------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 6,420 3,551 4,374 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Receivables and prepayments 6,102 2,543 4,056 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Inventories 8,641 4,205 5,393 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Biological assets 10,551 10,591 7,584 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 31,714 20,890 21,407 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income tax 226 134 230 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Long-term financial investments 102 103 103 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tangible fixed assets 11,729 7,242 7,285 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Intangible assets 22,503 6,047 6,031 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 34,560 13,526 13,649 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 66,274 34,416 35,056 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY AND LIABILITIES ------------------------------------------------------------------- Loans and borrowings 9,460 3,863 3,716 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Payables 16,831 3,509 5,131 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Government grants 307 244 162 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 26,598 7,616 9,009 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------- Loans and borrowings 13,611 1,016 940 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred tax liabilities 1,085 953 747 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Government grants 1,156 509 551 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 15,902 2,478 2,238 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 42,500 10,094 11,247 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------- Share capital 7,737 7,737 7,737 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Share premium 14,007 14,007 14,007 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury shares -390 -227 -256 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Statutory capital reserve 48 12 12 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency translation reserve 344 420 428 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Retained profit (-loss) 2,027 2,373 1,881 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to parent 23,774 24,322 23,809 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interest 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 23,774 24,322 23,809 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 66,274 34,416 35,056 -------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income



EUR '000 Q3 2017 Q3 2016 9m 2017 9m 2016 12m 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 17,990 10,530 41,618 30,526 47,429 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of goods sold -15,522 -10,034 -37,639 -28,438 -43,410 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 2,468 496 3,979 2,088 4,019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating expenses -1,955 -1,175 -4,372 -3,488 -4,785 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling and distribution expenses -1,339 -827 -3,055 -2,382 -3,346 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative expenses -617 -348 -1,317 -1,106 -1,439 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income/expenses 204 102 116 173 -118 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fair value adjustment on biological 1,072 2,898 1,222 3,364 2,263 assets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit (-loss) 1,788 2,321 945 2,137 1,379 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial income 1 0 2 1 2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial expenses -426 -76 -540 -231 -240 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit (-loss) before tax 1,363 2,245 407 1,907 1,141 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax -213 -616 -224 -700 -426 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit (-loss) for the period 1,150 1,629 283 1,207 715 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit (-loss) attributable to: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Owners of the company 1,149 1,629 182 1,207 715 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interests 1 0 1 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total net profit (-loss) 1,150 1,629 183 1,207 715 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (-loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency translation -73 -21 -84 -51 -43 differences -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income 1,077 1,608 99 1,156 672 (-expense) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income (-expense) attributable to: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Owners of the Company 1,076 1,608 98 1,156 672 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Non-controlling interests 1 0 1 0 0 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income 1,077 1,608 99 1,156 672 (-expense) for the period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit (-loss) per share (EUR) 0.03 0.04 0.00 0.03 0.02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Diluted profit (-loss) per share 0.03 0.04 0.00 0.03 0.02 (EUR) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



