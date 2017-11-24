

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices fell Friday to post the first weekly drop in three weeks.



December gold settled down $4.90, or 0.4%, at $1,287.30/oz, as traders weighed a overseas economic data on an abbreviated session.



Markets in the U.S. closed early as part of the Thanksgiving holiday.



Japan's manufacturing activity expanded at the steepest pace in more than three-and-a-half years in November, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The Nikkei flash Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, climbed to a 44-month high of 53.8 in November from 52.8 in October.



The Eurozone private sector showed signs of growth momentum picking up in the fourth quarter with production, demand and employment hitting multi-year highs.



The headline composite output index increased to 57.5 in November from 56.0 in October, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed Thursday.



