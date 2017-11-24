Global Cell Harvesting System Market Analysis 2014-2017 & Forecasts to 2025 - Market is Expected to Reach Over USD 10 Billion

DUBLIN, November 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cell Harvesting System Market Analysis By Application (Umbilical Cord, Bone marrow, Peripheral Blood, Adipose Tissue), By End Use (Hospitals, Clinics, R&D Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global cell harvesting system market is expected to reach USD 10.17 billion by 2025

The increasing demand of stem cell-based therapies, owing to the growing base of aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, is one of the major factors contributing toward lucrative market growth.

Growing investment on stem cell research is one of the high impact rendering drivers contributing to the demand of stem cells, which thereby contributes to growth of cell harvesting system market. There has been a significant rise in stem cell transplantation rate globally, which is another major driver for increasing demand across the globe. Growth in autologous stem cell transplantation along with increasing stem cell banking is stimulating demand of cell harvesting system.

The potential use of stem cells in regenerative medicine, such as in case of cancer, trauma, congenital diseases, etc., is also one of the factors contributing to the demand for stem cells for research, thereby contributing toward growth of cell harvesting system market across the globe. The rising prevalence of certain diseases such as cancer is expected to drive the growth of this market over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cell Harvesting System Market Variables, Trends and Scope

Chapter 4 Cell Harvesting System Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Cell Harvesting System Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Cell Harvesting System Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

Argos Technologies Incorporation

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

BRAND GmBh+ CO KG

Arthrex Inc.

Avita Medical

Tomtec

Bertin Technologies

Terumo Corporation

Teleflex, Inc.

