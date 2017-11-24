Technavio analysts forecast the global isothermal packaging marketto grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report. The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global isothermal packaging marketfor 2017-2021.

Global isothermal packaging market at a glance

Isothermal packaging is an innovative insulated packaging used for the transportation of goods at controlled temperatures. It finds extensive application in the food and pharmaceutical industries as it efficiently preserves the products from thermal and physical shocks.

The growing population and change in the taste and preferences of the consumers have led to the increase in the demand for frozen food. As most pathogens cannot survive at sub-zero temperatures, freezing food reduces the chances of microbes invading it. Therefore, frozen food can be stored in isothermal packaging for long periods of time and remains fit to be consumed at the convenience of the user.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global isothermal packaging market:

Increasing demand from pharma cold chain sector

Rise in consumer demand for frozen food and seafood products

Rise in demand for sustainable packaging

Increasing demand from pharma cold chain sector

The demand for isothermal packaging has increased tremendously and is multiplying steadily in the pharmaceutical cold chain sector. Healthcare cold chain logistics finds application in the case of vaccines, biopharmaceuticals, and clinical trials. Additionally, the global healthcare cold chain logistics market was valued at more than $200 million in 2016 and is projected to double by 2022. This significant increase in the growth of the market is due to robust growth in the sales of pharmaceutical products requiring cold chain logistics.

Sharan Raj, a lead packaging research analyst at Technavio, says, "Innovations in technology, efficiency gains, and amendments in the production process have led the pharmaceutical industry to cater to the increase in customer demands in various forms including aerosols, inhalants, lozenges, pessaries, and suppositories. Cryogenic shipping is witnessing an increase in the demand for isothermal packaging because of products including cell therapies and tissue culture."

Rise in consumer demand for frozen food and seafood products

The rise in the consumer demand for frozen food and seafood is expected to increase the demand for isothermal packaging, globally, since it is essential to ensure that frozen food and seafood is transported and made available to the consumers in a fresh form. Frozen food is a perfect alternative to freshly cooked foods.

"The demand for frozen foods is expected to grow significantly in Egypt owing to the shift in the lifestyle and preferences of consumers. Due to increase in demand for fresh meat and comparatively less supply, a consequent increase in the unit prices of fresh meat is expected to trigger the sales of frozen meat in Egypt particularly," adds Sharan

Rise in demand for sustainable packaging

Environmental degradation has spurred environment conservation activities across the globe. Additionally, consumers are concerned about the environmental stability and therefore, there is an increase in the demand for environment-friendly, sustainable, and biodegradable packaging, worldwide. Therefore, vendors are focusing on making isothermal packaging biodegradable which will boost its demand during the forecast period.

Another such instance is that of the company Veuve Clicquot, that is constantly working on environmental awareness. It has introduced a 100% biodegradable isothermal container, popularly known as Naturally Clicquot. A number of vendors are working on upgrading their isothermal boxes and bags to biodegradable ones.

Top vendors:

AirContainer Packaging System

InsulTote

Polar Tech

Sonoco

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

