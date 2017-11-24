Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-24 19:34 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Correction in the management report:



Net profit for 9 months was 0.18 million euros compared to 1.21 million euros year ago.



Net profit for 3rd quarter was 1.15 million euros compared to 1.63 million euros year ago.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee



