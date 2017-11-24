

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter has started testing a new 'Bookmarks' feature that allows its users to privately save tweets for reading them later.



The bookmark feature has been one of the most asked for features by the 330 million active users of the social media giant.



Tina Koyama, a staff product designer at Twitter, revealed the new feature through a series of tweet. 'News from the SaveForLater team! We've decided to call our feature Bookmarks because that's a commonly used term for saving content and it fits nicely alongside the names of the other features in the navigation,' Koyama tweeted.



'We went through all the designed flows and picked the ones that are the easiest to navigate to test out with our community. You told us that you want Tweets you've bookmarked to be private, so only you can see it. We kept this in mind while creating designs for the feature,' Koyama said.



Last month, Vice President of Product Keith Coleman had tweeted, 'Fresh out of HackWeek and coming soon - a new way to save tweets to read later. Been a top request. The team would love your feedback as they dial in the design! SaveForLater'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX