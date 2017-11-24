sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 24 November 2017

KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017

KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 24 November 2017.

The information of this 2017 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 December 2016 and 30 June 2017. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

  • Leverage ratio
  • Risk exposure amounts
  • P&L
  • Market Risk
  • Credit Risk
  • Sovereign Exposure
  • Performing & Non-Performing Exposures
  • Forborne Exposures

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).

The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise see the EBA's website (http://www.eba.europa.eu/) .

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.

For more information, please contact:
Wim Allegaert, General Manager, Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 50 51 - E-mail: wim.allegaert@kbc.be (mailto:wim.allegaert@kbc.be)
Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager, Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
Tel +32 2 429 85 45 - E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.


KBC Group NV
Havenlaan 2 - 1080 Brussels
Viviane Huybrecht
General Manager
Corporate Communication /Spokesperson
Tel. +32 2 429 85 45

Press Office
Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens
Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer
E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)
Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group (http://www.twitter.com/kbc_group)

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com (http://www.kbc.com/) or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be (mailto:pressofficekbc@kbc.be)

Check this document's authenticity at www.kbc.com/en/authenticity (http://www.kbc.com/nl/authenticity).
Press release KBC Group dd 24-11-2017 (http://hugin.info/133947/R/2151931/826242.pdf)


