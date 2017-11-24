KBC Groep: KBC Group: KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*
Brussels, 24 November 2017
KBC report on the EBA Transparency Exercise 2017
KBC notes the announcements made by the European Banking Authority (EBA) regarding the publication of the EBA EU-wide Transparency Exercise on Friday 24 November 2017.
The information of this 2017 EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 December 2016 and 30 June 2017. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:
- Leverage ratio
- Risk exposure amounts
- P&L
- Market Risk
- Credit Risk
- Sovereign Exposure
- Performing & Non-Performing Exposures
- Forborne Exposures
The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).
The detailed results of this exercise for KBC Bank were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise see the EBA's website (http://www.eba.europa.eu/) .
The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank's other published information.
