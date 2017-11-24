Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal office furniture marketreport. This research report also lists 15 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global office furniture market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of well-diversified global and regional manufacturers. It is difficult for regional players in the market to compete with international players in terms of design, quality, and brand presence. However, regional players erode the market share of international players through economical pricing and by attaining a high degree of customer preference.

"The global office furniture market is expected to witness significant competition during the forecast period due to increased product and service extensions such as furniture installation; extended warranty and guarantee; and the introduction of innovative, collaborative, and multifunctional products," says Shikha Kaushik, a lead furniture and home furnishing research analyst from Technavio.

The global office furniture market is expected to grow in terms of production volume due to the growing market in developing regions. Manufacturers need to tap on their manufacturing capacities to increase their efficiency and for catering to increasing demand from developing regions. International players primarily dominate the global office furniture market.

Top five office furniture market vendors

Herman Miller

Herman Miller headquartered in Zeeland in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing and selling modern furniture and furnishing solutions for home and industrial use. Apart from Herman Miller, the company operates through several other businesses, brands, and distribution channels that include Geiger International, Nemschoff, Herman Miller Healthcare, and other independently owned dealerships.

HNI

HNI is engaged in manufacturing and selling products and services for home and office. The company operates under different brands. It offers office furniture brands such as HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, Paoli, HBF, OFM basyx by HON, and Lamex, and Ergotm. HNI is recognized for its office and industrial range of furniture.

KOKUYO

KOKUYO is engaged in manufacturing and selling office supplies, office furniture, and public furniture. It is involved in furniture-related business such as office space construction and mail-order and interior household goods and office supplies.

Okamura

Okamura is engaged in manufacturing and selling of office furniture, store displays, and material handling systems and others. Okamura is globally recognized for its office furniture and office spaces. The company is continuously engaged in enhancing quality and services through collaboration with associated companies and distributors in Japan and overseas.

Steelcase

Steelcase is engaged in manufacturing office furniture with insight-led designs and services. Steelcase is globally known as one of the leaders in office furniture industry. The company is continuously engaged in gaining insights into the current needs, demands, and trends in office spaces.

