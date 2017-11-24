Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2017) - Choom Holdings (CSE: CHOO) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "CHOO". The company previously traded as Standard Graphite on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SGH".

The company recently closed the acquisition of Medi-Can Health Solutions by issuing 12.5 million shares. Medi-Can is a cannabis production and sales licence applicant under Health Canada's Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) with its facility located in Vernon, British Columbia. The company has cleared security and is currently in the detailed review stage.

The company is focused on achieving its license to produce and sell high-grade, handcrafted cannabis. Choom™ has a planned Phase 1, 6,800 square foot cannabis production facility that will be capable of producing approximately 660 kilograms of dried cannabis per annum. The planned Phase 2 expansion plans, within the existing facility would add another 6,800 square feet and increase its cannabis production capacity to a total of approximately 1500 kilograms per year.

The Company secured the rights to the brand "Choom™" in Canada for the medical and recreational cannabis market. Choom™ was created for and inspired by the Choom Gang; a group of high school buddies in Honolulu during the early 1970's who loved to smoke weed-or as they called it, "choom". Now, after four decades, Choom™ is bringing the spirit of Hawaii to the Okanagan and Canada.

The company is headed by Chris Bogart, who has over two decades of international experience in Capital Markets, and was a Co-Founder of InMed Pharmaceuticals. He has been involved directly in operating companies and active in M&A and equity financings having raised in excess of $100 million for both public and private companies.

The shares are trading at $0.30, and with 82.5 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $24.8 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.choom.ca, contact Chris Bogart, President and CEO at 604-683-2509 or email chris@choom.ca.

