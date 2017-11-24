SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the marketing category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Media Monitoring Services Procurement Research Report', 'Social Media Marketing Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Opinion Polling Services Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171124005158/en/

Media Monitoring Services, Social Media Marketing Services, and Opinion Polling Services Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Media Monitoring Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the media monitoring services market can be attributed to the growing need for consumer analytics. This helps them in identifying the behavioral patterns of the target audience, which helps the organization take a strategic decision as per the buyers' needs.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Media Monitoring Services Procurement Challenges:

The high degree of customization in media monitoring services.

Identifying suppliers that are proficient and possess the technological expertise.

To overcome these procurement challenges, the buyers in the media monitoring services market should procure from vendors that have a high number of customizable media monitoring solutions to suit the buyer's requirements. They must initiate RFPs from all potential service providers that can meet overall needs.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Social Media Marketing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the social media marketing services market can be attributed to the increasing use of social media among people and the improvements in the internet infrastructure across geographies, which will further help activities related to social connectivity such as online communications through social media.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

Social Media Marketing Services Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in executing a data-driven content strategy.

Difficulties in adopting new technologies.

To overcome the mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer a high level of pricing transparency. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that can help them evaluate selective versus complete outsourcing of social media marketing.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Opinion Polling Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the opinion polling services market can be attributed to the increased growth in the popularity of online polls. This is because it enables easy collection of data and the availability of Big Data tools for data mining. Moreover, the rapid growth of social media has resulted in high rate of information sharing, which is influencing purchase decisions both online and offline.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

Opinion Polling Services Procurement Challenges:

The shortage of standardized process tools to validate results.

Difficulties in identifying the suppliers that possess efficient survey design capabilities.

To overcome these procurement challenges, the buyers in the opinion polling services market should identify and engage with service providers that use indicators to track nonresponse of respondents as it helps in measuring potential biases in the survey. Use of indicators also helps to regulate coverage and nonresponse.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of marketing procurement research reports, visithttps://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/marketing

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171124005158/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com