Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2017) - Gossan Resources Limited (TSXV: GSS) (FSE: GSR) has awarded 830,000 incentive stock options to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. This grant of options is in compliance with the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and remains subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Five officers and directors were granted a total of 800,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 per share with expiries of June 25, 2019 for 340,000 options; March 18, 2021 for 100,000 options; and March 29, 2022 for 360,000 options. Employees and consultants were granted a total of 30,000 stock options exercisable at $0.08 per share with an expiry of March 29, 2022. This grant of options was awarded after the close on November 23, 2017.

Gossan Resources Limited has acquired a new exploration property in the zinc-rich polymetallic Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt in northwestern Ontario which has been permitted for a drill program this winter. Gossan has a broadly diversified legacy portfolio of properties hosting gold, platinum group and base metals, as well as the specialty and minor metals, vanadium, titanium, tantalum, lithium and chromium. The Company also has a large deposit of high-purity, magnesium-rich dolomite and a royalty interest in a frac sand deposit. All of Gossan's mineral exploration and development properties are located in Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. The Company trades on the TSX Venture and the Frankfurt/Freiverkehr&Xetra Exchanges and currently has 33,580,400 common shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

